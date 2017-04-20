UNT Jazz Singers release new CD titled “Groovin’ Hard.” download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- A newly released CD by the award-winning University of North Texas College of Music’s Jazz Singers weaves together traditional and contemporary jazz, with rock, big band swing and even Brazilian flare.

Titled “Groovin’ Hard,” the CD includes nine pieces, five of which were arranged by current or former UNT students. All of the pieces – save one – were arranged specifically for the group.

“There is something for everyone on this CD. We included a lot of different flavors across the musical spectrum,” said Jennifer Barnes, director of UNT’s Vocal Jazz Studies in the College of Music. “We want our recordings to be challenging for our students and interesting for our listeners.”

The recording opens with a tune called “Ready, Aim, Fire” composed by famed jazz musician Jo Lawry, who was a guest artist last year at UNT. The track was arranged by UNT alumnus Kerry Marsh.

Another piece, “How You Loved Me on Mars,” is written by pianist Josh Nelson, who will perform April 21 and 22 at UNT with vocalist Sara Gazarek. Zach Yaholkovsky, a current UNT student, wrote the arrangement.

The CD is available for purchase through CD Baby and digital distribution via iTunes, Pandora and Spotify. It also can be purchased at all Jazz Singers concerts and through the UNT College of Music online store.

UNT’s Jazz Singers were named the Graduate College winner for Large Vocal Jazz Ensembles in the 2016 DownBeat Student Music Awards, considered the most prestigious awards in jazz education. The group is a 10-member voice ensemble and five-piece rhythm section.