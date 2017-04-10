UNT’S Fine Arts Series presents Luminarium: Architects of Air April 17-21. download image

The final event of University of North Texas’ Mary Jo & V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series season is a world-renowned interactive art exhibit. Luminarium: Architects of Air is dazzling, colorful, walk-through sculpture that has been featured in Australia’s Sydney Opera House and the world-famous Guggenheim Museum in Spain.

Visitors will be able to get lost in the maze of Luminarium on the University Union’s South Lawn, 1155 Union Circle, April 17 (Monday)-April 21 (Friday). Students and members of the general public can walk through the exhibit for free from 1-7 p.m. daily.

Designers drew from a wide array of international influences — including Islamic architects and Gothic cathedrals — to craft an unforgettable experience for people of all ages and an awe-inspiring tribute to the beauty of light and color.

UNT’s Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series began in 1903 as the Lyceum Series when UNT was North Texas Normal College. The program has grown over the past century while never losing sight of its purpose—to enrich the lives of UNT students through engaging and diverse events and artist presentations. The Fine Arts Series strives to present an exciting series of performing, visual and literary arts events free of charge to UNT students.

For more information about this and other Fine Arts Series events, visit the Fine Arts Series on Facebook, Twitter or visit studentaffairs.unt.edu/university-union/fine-arts-series.