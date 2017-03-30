University of North Texas’ Early Childhood Music program offers music classes for children from birth to 5 years old. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas — Helping young children develop an inherent musical understanding has long been the purpose of the UNT College of Music's Early Childhood Music Program. This fall, the University of North Texas College of Music will continue building upon that goal by offering music classes for children from birth to five years old.

“With your child, you will sing and chant traditional folk songs and rhymes, sing a variety of songs without words in a variety of tonalities and meters, explore musical instruments and participate in fun beat and movement activities,” said Kateri Lavacek, assistant director and instructor for the program. “These classes will fill your little one with a sense of wonder, imagination, and the building blocks of music that he or she will benefit from throughout life.”

A new four-week Maymester session will be held Fridays from May 5 – 26 and Saturdays from May 6 – 27. The five-week summer session will be held on Fridays from July 7 – Aug. 4 and Saturdays from July 8 – Aug. 5.

All classes will be held in Room 115 of the Music Annex Building. The building is located at the corner of Avenue C and Highland in Denton on 1630 W. Highland St. Attendees will have to pay for parking, which is available for in the Parkmobile lot at the corner of Highland Street and Avenue C. For more information on parking, visit the transportation website or view the UNT parking map here.

The sessions will be divided into four different age groups:

Infant – 0 to 24 months

Nursery – 2 to 4 years

Pre-K – 3 1/2 to 5 years

Multi-age – 0 to 5 years

The four-week program is $60 for infants and $68 for all other age groups. The five-week session is $75 for infants and $85 for ages 24 months and older. The sessions for infants will be 30 minutes in duration, and the other sessions will be 40 minutes.

The schedule for the classes is listed below:

Friday Sessions

Infant: 9:20 – 9:50 a.m.

Toddler: 10 – 10:40 a.m.

Multi-age: 10:50 – 11:40 a.m.

Saturday Sessions

Infant: 8:30 – 9 a.m. and 9:10 – 9:40 a.m.

Toddler: 9:50 – 10:30 a.m.

Multi-age: 10:40 – 11:20 a.m.

Pre-K: 11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

“It is so exciting to see the growth these children have during the sessions,” said Lavacek. “I have seen such incredible musicianship from the youngest of babies and it is so amazing to see how they internalize and then express themselves musically.”

Parents are asked to be present with their children for each class. To register, visit https://musiced.music.unt.edu/ecmusic/calendar. For more information, call 317-213-3763 or contact Kateri Lavacek at ecmusic@unt.edu.