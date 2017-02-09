Dr. Mae Jemison will be the speaker at UNT’s Distinguished Lecture Series Feb. 22. download image

Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color in space, will speak at The University of North Texas Feb. 22 (Wednesday) as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Jemison’s lecture begins at 8 p.m. in room 314 of UNT’s University Union located at 1155 Union Circle.

Tickets are available and may be purchased online. UNT students can receive one free ticket with their student IDs and will pay $5 for each guest—up to two. UNT faculty, staff and alumni will pay $8 for tickets, while general admission tickets are $10.

Jemison became the first woman of color to travel in space when she went into orbit aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour on Sept. 12, 1992. After attending medical school and briefly working in a general practice, Jemison served in the Peace Corps for two years. In 1987, she was selected by NASA to join the astronaut corps. Her diverse academic background led her to found several companies, conduct research and inspire people of all backgrounds to dismiss societal norms and pursue their passions. She is a catalyst for bold, innovative thinking and combining the two seemingly opposite worlds of art and science.

The Distinguished Lecture Series provides the university and greater communities with a variety of distinguished lecturers and speakers that will bring significant interest, visibility and added prestige to UNT.

