Diane Guerrero—an actress best known for her work on “Orange is the New Black” and “Jane the Virgin”— will speak at the University of North Texas on April 26 (Wednesday) as part of the university’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Guerrero’s lecture begins at 8 p.m. in the UNT Coliseum, located at 600 Ave. D. Tickets and parking passes are available and may be purchased online. UNT students will pay $8 while UNT faculty, staff and alumni will pay $10 for tickets and general admission tickets are $12.

The daughter of Colombian immigrants, Guerrero, experienced adversity as a teenager when she was separated from her parents due to immigration laws. She had to be raised by other families in her small Boston community, while still actively pursuing her dream of becoming an actress. Instead of falling silent and laying low, Guerrero persevered and is now using her platform to discuss her experiences of a divided family to unify communities. As a passionate advocate for what she calls “ethical, common sense immigration reform,” Guerrero’s story of overcoming adversity and achieving success is one that has moved thousands of people nationwide.

