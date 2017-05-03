The University of North Texas’ College of Information has received the 2017 Outstanding International Research Collaboration Award sponsored by the American Educational Research Association.

The award is a result of collaborations between College of Information professors J. Michael Spector, Gerald Knezek, Lin Lin and the college’s dean Kinshuk as well as professors from Beijing Normal University and East China Normal University.

“We are very pleased and highly honored to receive this prestigious award,” said Kinshuk. “This not only highlights the significance of the joint activities that have resulted from the collaboration between UNT and the top-ranked Beijing Normal University and East China Normal University, but also stresses the need for more such efforts to advance the field. We are grateful to be recognized by the American Educational Research Association, the premier national educational research organization.”

UNT and East China Normal University’s collaboration resulted in a joint research laboratory, which focuses on big data, little devices and lifelong learning. The two have also collaborated on the creation of the International Journal of Smart Technology and Learning and UNT hosted graduate students from ECNU.

Additionally, UNT and Beijing Normal University recently signed an agreement continuing their multiple-year partnership, which will result in a joint lab that will focus on smart learning technologies. Also, faculty and students at all three universities have co-presented and co-authored at several international conferences and in highly regarded indexed journals. Kinshuk and a Beijing Normal University professor also established the journal Smart Learning Environments.

Spector also is working with a team from Beijing Normal University on a textbook aimed at undergraduates interested in majoring in subjects related to educational technology.

“I have found my collaborations with researchers outside the U.S. to be especially enriching, and I have formed many close professional friendships that have lasted for more than 20 years in several cases,” said Spector.