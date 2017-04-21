Here are the captions for the individual photos for the news.unt.edu page: ArtWear 2017, the annual juried exhibition in the fashion design program at the University of North Texas, will feature graduating seniors’ work – including the Joan of Ark-inspired garments made by Brittnie Grono -- 6 p.m. May 6 (Saturday) in the UNT Union Ballroom. download image ArtWear 2017, the annual juried exhibition in the fashion design program at the University of North Texas, will feature graduating seniors’ work – including the hand-painted and beaded work of Sara Bennack -- 6 p.m. May 6 (Saturday) in the UNT Union Ballroom. download image

What: ArtWear 2017, the annual juried exhibition of the graduating seniors’ work in the fashion design program at the University of North Texas.

When: 6 p.m. May 6 (Saturday).

Where: UNT Union Ballroom, 1155 Union Circle, Denton.

Cost: $40 general admission or $25 for UNT student/faculty/staff. Purchase tickets online at www.untuniontickets.com.

More Information: Parking is available in Lot 54, near the Welch Street Complexes.

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The sleek and stylish models strutting down the catwalk May 6 will be displaying the culmination of University of North Texas’ seniors hard work and dedication.

ArtWear, the annual juried exhibition at the UNT Union Ballroom, located at 1155 Union Circle, Denton, is showcasing the work of 32 students from the College of Visual Arts and Design fashion design program this year. Students spend at least five months working on these pieces. They began with sketches, prototyping and research during the winter break, and they made the outfits during the spring semester.

“ArtWear feels more like my actual graduation – what I’ve been waiting four years for,” senior Brittnie Grono said.

Grono was inspired by Joan of Ark’s devotion to Catholicism and has created a line of modern evening/bridal suiting reflecting not only Joan of Ark’s dedication but also her strength.

“I’m so excited for ArtWear this year,” said senior Sara Bennack, who will be showing her collection of women’s sportswear about falling in love that was inspired by artist Erin Armstrong, a Canadian expressionist painter.

Each garment is treated with some form of hand painting, embroidery and beading, as well as carefully thought-out texture and color details. “Because this is one of my last chances to express my creativity in school, I decided to incorporate all aspects of design in my collection pieces.”

Showing their designs this year are:

Miranda Alkire

Sara Dawn Beasley

Sara Bennack

Dave Cachero

Rachel Coming

Farrin Doganer

Celia Ehrle

Victoria Cedar Elms

Shelby Flach

Marcello Francisco Gomez III

Fei Gong

Brittnie Grono

Ellanna Hatton

Carol Patricia Hernandez

Breuntonice Hickson

Lizzie Jones

Jin Kang

Aaris Knoelle

Paige Lindsey

Chanira McKinney

Alexandra Moran

Sofia Restrepo

Sencan Rika

Ashley Rutherford

Runa Shrestha

Radkeem Sims

Annabel Talavera

Leticia Velazco

Llanet Ventura

Analisia White

Mengjie Zhang

Audriana Zirakchi

