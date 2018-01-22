In a couple of weeks, athletes from around the world will compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics, in hopes of attaining glory for themselves and their countries. Researchers in the Applied Physiology Laboratory at the University of North Texas are working to help all competitors reach their potential.

The lab, which is part of the UNT College of Education’s Department of Kinesiology, Health Promotion and Recreation, is the first Collaborating Center of the International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) in the United States. As a part of FIMS, the lab displays the Olympic Rings. FIMS is the only sports science organization allowed to use the Olympic Rings imagery.

The lab, directed by College of Education associate professor Brian McFarlin, joins a network of 20 international labs seeking to solve problems relevant to global sports science and performance.

“We have developed our research in nutrition, strength and condition and other aspects of human performance to the level that our lab has been recognized by FIMS,” said John Nauright, chair of UNT’s KHPR department.

The lab is researching issues such as anti-doping, clean sport performance and improvements in rehabilitation from injury.

“We are also working with partners to establish a focus on how we turn innovations in sport performance to innovations for well-being across society,” Nauright added. “With the Olympics upon us, we are inspired to greater heights and are working to make the world a better place with better quality of life for all.”