DENTON (UNT), Texas - The advertising department in the University of North Texas’ Division of University Relations, Communications and Marketing won several awards this year, including five Service Industry Advertising Awards, two Collegiate Advertising Awards and four Hermes Creative Awards.

The Service Industry Advertising Awards recognize advertising achievements in the service industry, with the work judged by a national panel of industry specialists. The Collegiate Advertising Awards program is a national program that was created to “honor today’s most talented marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in all forms of advertising, marketing and promotion specific to higher education products and services” – according to its website. The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition that recognizes creative professionals who design traditional marketing materials and programs.

“The work we produce at URCM is the product of collaboration with a lot of different departments, so when advertising is recognized for an excellent piece of work, it’s really an honor for the whole team,” said Jack Fraser, UNT’s advertising manager. “We always strive to go beyond our best, so it’s nice when the product of that effort is recognized.”

Advertising created by URCM staff members won the following awards:

SIAA (Service Industry Advertising Awards):

Best of Show in the “Total Advertising Campaign” category for UNT Partnership with Dallas Cowboys

Gold in the “Total Advertising Campaign” category for UNT Partnership with Dallas Cowboys

Silver in the “Social Media” category for UNT Facebook Canvas Ad

Silver in the “Imprinted Materials” category for Bandana for Oaktopia Music Festival

Merit in the “Magazine Advertising/Single” category for “Take The Stage” for San Antonio Express

Collegiate Advertising Awards:

Gold in the “Advertising Specialty” category for Bandana for Oaktopia Partnership

Silver in the “Social Media Marketing” category for Recruitment Ad for Facebook – Canvas

Hermes Creative Awards: