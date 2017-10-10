What: The University of North Texas’ annual Logistics Scholarship Breakfast will feature Caroline A. Mays, director of freight and international trade for the Texas Department of Transportation and a key architect for TxDOT’s first Texas Freight Mobility Plan.

The plan is the state’s economic blueprint for making the most of transportation needs, freight movement and logistics – the art of moving goods in the most cost- and time-efficient way. And it has wide implications, as 40-plus percent of the state economy is represented by industries affected by freight transport.

The discussion is hosted by Southwest Airlines, and proceeds will help fund student scholarships.

When: Oct. 20 (Friday), with breakfast and networking at 7:30 a.m. and the keynote at 8 a.m.

Where: Southwest Airlines’ headquarters at 2702 Love Field Drive in Dallas.

Tickets: Tickets are $99 per individual or $699 for a table of eight and are available until Oct. 18 (Wednesday). Register online at https://cob.unt.edu/logistics-center/scholarship-breakfast/register.

Parking: Parking is available in Southwest’s visitor parking lot.

Details: Contact Julie.Willems-Espinoza@unt.edu for information.

Media Passes: Contact Monique.Bird@unt.edu or 940-369-7782 by Oct. 18 (Wednesday). Reporters are asked to arrive by 7:45 a.m.

