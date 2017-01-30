DENTON, Texas (UNT) — A $1.3 million pool of scholarship money for students interested in the retail and fashion industries has awarded two University of North Texas students with $5,000 prizes. Lindsey Lotze, a senior from Argyle, Texas, double majoring in digital retailing and merchandising, and Asia Montague, a junior from New Orleans majoring in fashion design, are among more than 200 college students to receive money from the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund. The nonprofit awards the largest single sum of money and the largest total number of scholarships in the fashion community to future fashion leaders, according the organization’s website.

The recipients were announced in January in New York City at the group’s annual awards gala. In addition to the $5,000 scholarships, several students were presented with awards up to $35,000. UNT is one of the organization’s member institutions whose students are eligible to apply for the scholarships. Upon winning $5,000 scholarships, students are invited to apply for the larger awards the following year.