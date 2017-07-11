What: UNT on the Square and the University of North Texas’ College of Music present Thursday Night Music – Summer Edition, featuring jazz and classical music each week from UNT students and faculty.

When: 8-9 p.m. July 13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 10.

Where: UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St.

Cost: Free.

More information: Contact Herbert.holl@unt.edu or Meredith.buie@unt.edu Phone: 940-369-8257

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- Thursday nights in downtown Denton will be filled with jazz and classical music as the summer version of Thursday Night Music begins July 13.

UNT on the Square and the University of North Texas’ College of Music will present the series of concerts, which run from 8 to 9 p.m.

The schedule is:

July 13 -Steve Harlos, jazz flavored piano solos from the professor of piano

July 20 - Whittle Me This, gypsy jazz–folk from UNT music students

July 27 - Dan Haerle, piano, and Fred Hamilton, guitar, former UNT professors

Aug. 3 - Molly Fillmore, an evening of arias from the professor of voice

Aug. 10 - Paper Cups, jazz quintet of UNT Jazz students