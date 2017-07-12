UNT President Neal Smatresk recently attended the President’s Forum and 14th Graduation Ceremony of the Sino-American 1+2+1 China Transfer Program in Dalian City, China. download image

DENTON, Texas (UNT) — UNT President Neal Smatresk recently attended the President’s Forum and 14th Graduation Ceremony of the Sino-American 1+2+1 China Transfer Program in Dalian City, China.

“It’s always an honor to award degrees to UNT graduates, and even more so, to be invited to present them to international students in their home country,” Smatresk said. “As a top-tier university, we strive to be a thought leader not only at home, but abroad, and these educational partnerships allow us to expand our reach by recruiting and helping to train some of the brightest minds in the world.”

The 1+2+1 China Transfer Program is administered through the China Center for International Education Exchange and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. Only one university per state in the U.S. is selected to participate in the program. UNT has been the choice in Texas since fall 2012. The program is managed at UNT by Sponsored Student Programs within UNT International.

This year, five China Transfer Program students graduated, receiving two degrees from two institutions in two different countries at the same time. One degree was earned from the University of North Texas and the other from their home institutions in China. This is the third year in a row that students have graduated from the program at UNT.

Students completed one year at their home institutions in China, pursued academic programs at UNT for two years, and then returned home to complete their final year of study.

Over the course of the program, more than 20 participating students have earned general and other academic scholarships at UNT and most earned placement on the President’s and Dean’s lists.

“These students excel academically, often taking 18 credit hours while sharing their rich culture with their UNT peers through the university’s academic, cultural and social activities,” said Aleka Myre, Sponsored Student Programs director. “In the past four years, UNT has welcomed 48 China Transfer Program students from more than 20 Chinese universities, giving UNT greater international recognition and leading the way to creating future innovative programs.”