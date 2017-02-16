What: “Jobs in the Visual Arts and Design: Panels and Workshop,”sponsored by the University of North Texas’ College of Visual Arts and Design, with speakers and sessions providing advice to students on how to pursue careers in those fields.

When: 4-8 p.m. March 9 (Thursday)

Where: Art Building, rooms 101 and 223

What else: Light refreshments will be served.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - University of North Texas students who are looking to find a job in the visual arts and design field will find tips at the “Jobs in the Visual Arts and Design: Panels and Workshop” from4 to 8 p.m. March 9 (Thursday) at the Art Building, rooms 101 and 223.

The event, sponsored by the College of Visual Arts and Design, will feature panels dedicated to finding work in museums, art teaching and design. Plus, one session is devoted to “Creative Jobs in Art Organizations,” focusing on other jobs such as art appraisal and image management. Speakers will discuss finding, interviewing and beginning jobs in these fields. The UNT Career Center also will offer workshops on resume writing and interviewing skills.

Kelly Donahue-Wallace, professor of art history and the event’s organizer, said a student’s bachelor of fine arts’ degree serves graduates well.

“But there are many jobs in art and design, and CVAD is interested in making sure students know the range of possibilities.”

Panelists are UNT alumni that include an art director based in Los Angeles and the president of the DFW chapter of the AIGA, the professional association for design.

Another panelist, Emily Fry, works as director of interpretation at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago. In her position, she connects the work of curators and scholars to the museum’s visitors through narratives in exhibitions and digital platforms.

She volunteered and interned at art museums and that, along with her master’s in art history and graduate certification in museum education, landed her the position. If students are interested in similar jobs, she encourages them to follow arts professionals on Twitter, work with mentors and intern in the creative field.

“I find the art museum field incredibly enriching,” she said. “I'm constantly learning about not only our audiences and their needs, but also art, culture and ideas cutting across time and place.”