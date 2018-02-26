Shino Pitcher and Leather Strap Teapot Set by Horacio Casillas, winner of 3rd prize in the 2017 Voertman competition. download image Fur, Feather & Bone by Casey Johnson download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Students in the University of North Texas’ College of Visual Arts and Design will present their best work in hopes of winning cash prizes in the 58th Annual Voertman Competition. The event was established in 1960 by Paul Voertman, founder of Voertman’s bookstore and advocate for the arts. He also owned and operated Voertman’s bookstore, which was founded by his parents.

What: Annual Voertman Competition at the University of North Texas showcasing artworks from students in the College of Visual Arts and Design.

When: March 28 (Wednesday) – April 15 (Sunday), with an awards ceremony and reception at 6 p.m. April 5 (Thursday).

Where: Lightwell Gallery, 1201 W. Mulberry St. in Denton.

Cost: Free.

More information: To learn more about the art competition, call 940-565-4005. Parking is $2 per hour in the Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 Welch Street in Denton. A Parkmobile lot is also available at the corner of Welch and West Mulberry streets. View the UNT parking map here.

“The annual Voertman Competition is not only an exciting opportunity to see CVAD student art, but also a significant experience in our students’ professional development,” said Tracee Robertson, director and curator of UNT Galleries. “When the late Paul Voertman started the exhibition in 1960, one of his goals was to give students the opportunity to have their art seen by professionals in the field. Mr. Voertman’s vision and generosity are timeless and are continued today by Voertman’s store, making this exhibition a valued tradition at UNT.”

This year’s competition is juried by John Spriggins, manager of the South Dallas Cultural Center. He is a Dallas native with an extensive background in visual arts as an artist, curator, gallery director and professor.