DENTON (UNT), Texas – The University of North Texas College of Music is hosting 20 of the world’s most talented young musicians as part of the second annual Bradetich Foundation International Double Bass Competition. The event will be held Sept. 1 (Friday) -5 (Tuesday) with three rounds of performances, including a final performance with an orchestra.

“We are looking for the very finest performers in the world to help develop their careers and to bring the double bass to the forefront of the concert stage,” said Jeff Bradetich, Regents Professor of double bass and foundation organizer. “The double bass has incredible expressive capabilities in many genres, and we will showcase that internationally through every available medium.”

The Gold Medal first prize includes:

$10,000 in cash, sponsored by Solano Basses

A fully-funded New York debut recital in Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall

A series of concertos, recitals and master classes with orchestras, and a concert series at universities and at bass festivals throughout the United States and abroad

Career development for four years

The Silver Medal second prize is $5,000 in cash and is sponsored by Pirastro Strings, with the Bronze Medal third prize winner receiving $2,500 in cash, sponsored by Robertson & Sons Violin Shop.

The competition is open to any double bass soloist under the age of 35 who has not given a formal New York City debut concert. Of the 20 musicians selected for the 2017 competition, two – Mariechen Meyer and Aaron Olguin – are current UNT students, and one is alumnus Tian Yang Liu.

“I am so pleased that the hard work, dedication and talent of these three UNT musicians has been recognized by the international community and they have been given the opportunity to compete with the best young artists in the world,” Bradetich said.

The final round of the competition and announcement of winners will be streamed live Sept. 5 (Tuesday) and the online audience is encouraged to vote for their favorite musician. All concerts are free and open to the public, with donations for the Bradetich Foundation accepted at the door and online. For more information and a complete list of competitors, visit http://www.bradetichfoundation.org.

About the Bradetich Foundation

The Bradetich Foundation was established in 2008 with the sole purpose of advancing the performing, teaching and knowledge of the double bass. It represents the vision of founder Jeff Bradetich and the culmination of his 35 years of service to the profession. The Bradetich Foundation strives to advance and cultivate a prominent international presence for double bassists, and to command high performance standards and opportunities through solo competitions, educational outreach and cross-cultural connections.