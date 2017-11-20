Allen Hightower directs the A Cappella Choir. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- ‘Tis the season for the University of North Texas College of Music to ring in the holidays with UNT Sounds of the Holidays, TUBACHRISTMAS and a special holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” by the Baroque Orchestra and Collegium Singers.

The holiday festivities begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 1 (Friday) when the Baroque Orchestra and Collegium Singers present “Handl and Handel” at the Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, Denton. The performance will begin with two motets by composer Jacob Handl followed by the Christmas portion of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah,” along with “The Trumpet Shall Sound” and “Hallelujah Chorus.”

“Handel’s ‘Messiah’ is a favorite around Christmas,” said Richard Sparks, professor and chair of conducting and ensembles. “This is an opportunity to hear it for the first time with UNT’s talented singers and players on period instruments employing Baroque performance practices.”

Tickets cost $10 for the public, $8 for UNT faculty, staff and Alumni Association members, and are free for UNT students. Students can pick up their free ticket at the Murchison Performing Arts Center box office.

There will be “A Festival of Carols and Choral Classics” at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 (Friday) for the UNT Sounds of the Holidays. The concert features the University Singers, Men’s and Women’s choruses, A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir, as well as an audience sing-along to holiday classics. Tickets cost $5.

“‘Sounds of the Holidays’ promises to ring in the Christmas season with the joyous sounds of pipe organ, brass, percussion and over 300 voices from the College of Music,” said Allen Hightower, professor and director of Choral Studies. “Come and spend an hour bathed in the glorious sounds of the UNT choirs as we celebrate the season.”

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” quite like TUBACHRISTMAS. At noon on Dec. 23, UNT College of Music tuba and euphonium players will gather at the University of North Texas Library Mall to present an afternoon of free holiday tunes.

To purchase tickets to the Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 performances, contact the MPAC box office at 940-369-7802 or visit the center's website. Free parking will be available in the lot next to the MPAC, with overflow parking available in lots 4 and 26. View the UNT parking map here.