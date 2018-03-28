DENTON (UNT), Texas - Registration is now open for the University of North Texas College of Music summer workshops. Musicians can participate in a variety of jazz, instrumental and voice classes throughout the summer months. Applicants can enroll online using Acceptd – one of the premier arts application platforms in the country.

Double bassists, harpists, violinists, violists, cellists and pianists are invited to attend the UNT Summer String Institute’s two sessions in July. Participants can benefit from private lessons, clinics, masterclasses and concerts presented by UNT string faculty and esteemed guest artists.

Jazz studies will again provide a wide range of classes, performances and comprehensive studies for jazz vocalists and instrumentalists including a Jazz Combo Workshop and Vocal Jazz Educator Seminar.

All College of Music summer workshops and camps are listed below.

June

June 10-14: Marching Percussion Camp

Instructor(s): Paul Rennick

Deadline: June 1

The UNT Marching Percussion Camp trains high school percussionists in the tradition of the world-renowned Green Brigade Drumline. The workshop includes 10 hours a day of instruction and performance experience in a skill level-based ensemble. To register, visit http://percussion.music.unt.edu/marching-percussion-camp.

June 11-15: UNT Keyboard Percussion Symposium

Instructor(s): Christopher Deane, Brian Zator, Pius Cheung, She-e Wu, Sandi Rennick, Ed Smith, Drew Lang

Deadline: June 2

Activities for high school, college and professional level keyboard percussionists include private and group lessons with world class instructors, masterclasses, clinics, student and faculty performances and technique labs focused on all aspects of keyboard percussion performance including grip methods (Traditional, Stevens, Burton and Six-Mallet grip) and extended performance technique. High school participants will play in keyboard percussion ensembles directed by symposium faculty. For information, visit http://percussion.music.unt.edu/keyboard-percussion-symposium.

June 11-15: String Orchestra Day Camp (Grades 2-10)

Instructor(s): Elizabeth Chappell

Deadline: June 5

More than 125 students rehearse in elementary and middle school orchestras under the direction of guest conductors. Students, who must have at least six months of string playing experience at the time of the camp, also receive instruction in music theory and music history classes. Orchestras offered: Pre-String Orchestra (Grades 3-4); Elementary Orchestra (Grades 5-6); 7th Grade Orchestra; 8th Grade Orchestra; 9th Grade Orchestra. For information, visit http://musiced.music.unt.edu/orchestra-summer-day-camp.

June 15-16: Vocal Pedagogy Workshop

Instructor(s): Stephen F. Austin

Deadline: June 1 (late registration offered with a fee)

This year's workshop focuses on traditional voice building leading to growth and development by addressing training students to build a robust quality in the voice, how to properly eliminate excessive breathiness, how to teach the male high voice and extend the range and how to get young sopranos and mezzos to sing successfully above the staff. For information, visit http://voice.music.unt.edu/vocal-pedagogy-workshop.

June 15-17: Flute! Repertoire and Performance Masterclass

Instructor(s): Mary Karen Clardy

Deadline: June 1

This workshop for advanced performers develops repertoire and performance skills by building practice methods. Daily performances are included, with feedback for improvement in the overall artistic impression, technical consistence, projection and communication. Basics of embouchure, breathing, tone production, musical phrasing, articulation, vibrato and technique are addressed in the masterclass. For information, visit http://www.mkclardy.com/flute.html.

June 18-22: 18th Annual Lynn Seaton Jazz Double Bass Workshop

Instructor(s): Lynn Seaton

Deadline: June 1

For dedicated jazz bass players working on upright technique, developing walking bass lines, small group performance, theory and history. The Seaton Workshop is open to advanced high school, college, serious amateur and professional bassists. This intimate workshop is limited to 15 upright bass players. For information, visit https://jazz.unt.edu/doublebassworkshop.

June 18-22: 31st Annual Bradetich Double Bass Masterclass

Instructor(s): Jeff Bradetich, Jack Unzicker

Deadline: June 1

The Bradetich Masterclass is one of the longest running events of its kind in the U.S. These classes offer a highly concentrated week of study for aspiring bassists. For information, visit https://strings.music.unt.edu/summer-workshops/bradetich-master-class.

June 19-22: 18th Annual Beginners and Intermediate Bass Camp

Instructor(s): Gudrun Raschen, Jessica Valls, Carlos Gaviria

Deadline: June 1

Beginning and Intermediate players of the double Bass will join the North Texas Bass Camp for four days of fun, participation and instruction. Playing, practicing and performing will abound and students will enjoy the week-ending game of “Double Bass Jeopardy” and perform in the Grand Finale Concert. For information, visit https://strings.music.unt.edu/summer-workshops/beginners-and-intermediate-bass-camp.

June 21-24: Drum Major and Student Leadership Camp

Instructor(s): Nicholas Enrico Williams, Jeremy Spicer, Manuel Maldonado

Deadline: June 1

Through the use of lecture, small group instruction, one-on-one instruction, peer analysis and video analysis, Drum Major participants receive an in-depth curriculum focused on improving individual technique, clarity and communication. For information, visit https://www.studentsleading.org/drum-major.

June 23-24: Vocal Jazz Educator Seminar

Instructor(s): Jennifer Barnes, Christine Tavares Mocha

Deadline: May 14

The second annual Vocal Jazz Educator Seminar will be packed full of content relevant to high school and college-level teachers who either are already working with students on vocal jazz or are thinking about starting to explore vocal jazz with their students. Topics will include working with rhythm sections, choosing repertoires, sound reinforcement, specific rehearsal techniques unique to vocal jazz, audition methods, and warm-ups and exercises to improve musicianship. For more information, visit http://jazz.unt.edu/vocaljazzedseminar.

June 25-29: Vocal Jazz Workshop

Instructor(s): Jennifer Barnes, Rosana Eckert, Greg Jasperse

Deadline: May 18

Participants are involved in every aspect of vocal jazz, from solo and ensemble performance to improvisation, pedagogy and jazz theory. Educators may attend a daily class devoted to vocal jazz directing, programming and rhythm section. Ensembles rehearse daily, preparing for the Friday evening public concert. Music educators will have a session each day with Jennifer Barnes that will focus on topics including repertoire, performance aesthetics, rhythm section and sound reinforcement equipment. For information, visit http://jazz.unt.edu/vocaljazzworkshop.

June 26-30: ClarEssentials High School Clarinet Workshop

Instructor(s): Daryl Coad, Deborah Fabian, Kimberly Cole Luevano, John Scott, Meaghan Kawaller

Deadline: June 1 (late registration offered with a fee)

This is an intensive, educational and fun workshop designed for advanced high school clarinetists. Daily events include group warm-ups, sessions on fundamental skills, masterclasses, chamber music coaching and evening recitals. Featured guest artist Meaghan Kawaller, Clarinetist Staff Sergeant for "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and UNT alumna, will present a recital and clinic. The workshop concludes with a finale recital presented by chamber music groups. For information, visit http://claressentials.music.unt.edu/.

June 27-30:All State Choir Camp

Instructor(s): Jessica Nápoles, director

Deadline: April 6

The camp, offered to students in grades 9-12, includes various rehearsals over four days culminating with a recording session/concert on Saturday afternoon. There will also be a dance, recreation night and talent show. For information, visit http://choircamp.music.unt.edu/ascc.

June 30-July 1: The Alexander Technique

Instructor(s): Phyllis Richmond

Deadline: June 15

The Alexander Technique is a two-day workshop for singers and instrumentalists, teaching participants how to reduce tension and effort and improve posture, coordination, and breathing by changing how they use their minds and bodies. For more information, visit http://music.unt.edu/sites/default/files/Alexander_Technique_UNT_Summer%202018_2.pdf.

July

July 9-13: Jazz Combo Workshop

Instructor(s): Mike Steinel

Deadline: June 8

The Jazz Combo Workshop is open to musicians of all levels (ages 14 and over) and provides comprehensive studies in jazz combo playing and improvisation. For information, visit http://jazz.unt.edu/combo-workshop.

July 11-14: UNT Middle School/Jr. High Honor Choir Camp

Instructor(s): Jessica Nápoles, director

Deadline: June 12

The camp includes sessions that cover topics such as voice, pitch and rhythm development, as well as rehearsals and an afternoon concert on Saturday. There will also be a game night, talent show and dance. For information, visit http://choircamp.music.unt.edu/mscc.

July 15-21: UNT Summer String Institute Session I

July 22-29: UNT Summer String Institute Session II

Instructor(s): Julia Bushkova, Bui Cong Duy, Gregory Maytan, Felix Olchofka, Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, Liesl-Ann de Villiers, Daphne Gerling, Jesús Castro-Balbi, Elizabeth Morrow, Eugene Osadchy, Nikola Ruzevic, Lauren Pierce, Gudrun Raschen, Clay Couturiaux, Zoltan Csikos, Mark McKamie, Cindy Hong Park and Stephanie Britten Phillips. Masterclasses only: Gary Levinson, Ames Asbell, Deborah Brooks and Catherine Forbes.

Deadline: April 30

Instructors provide lessons in a setting that is designed to provide individual attention for each student. Compared to other summer camps, this institute offers a truly unique experience, providing three private lessons in six days so that participants can be immersed in an intense and nurturing learning environment. In addition to private lessons, chamber music and orchestral experiences will provide additional platforms for students to communicate with each other through music. Pre-college and collegiate sessions are being offered to all ages. These include masterclasses, clinics, faculty/student recitals, wellness and stress reduction sessions, and region and all-state audition preparation. For more information, visit http://ssi.music.unt.edu.

August

Aug. 4: Summer Harp Masterclass

Instructor(s): Jaymee Haefner, Sajid Surve

Deadline: July 13

The UNT Summer Harp Masterclass is a one-day harp immersion event which takes place at UNT’s Paul Voertman Concert Hall in the College of Music. The day includes masterclasses by Dr. Jaymee Haefner, and a performance wellness clinic by Dr. Sajid Surve. The event is appropriate for all ages and all levels of harpists – beginners through advanced players. For information, visit https://harp.music.unt.edu/summer-harp-masterclass.

For more information on all summer workshops, visit http://music.unt.edu/community/workshops-camps-and-masterclasses. For a complete list of UNT College of Music events, including faculty and student recitals, visit the College of Music online calendar at http://music.unt.edu/calendar and connect with the College of Music on Facebook at Facebook.com/UNTCollegeofMusic and on Twitter at @UNTCoM.