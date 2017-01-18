Randy Bomer, chair of the Department of Educational Administration at the University of Texas at Austin, has been named the new dean of the College of Education at the University of North Texas.

“Randy Bomer provides the knowledge and leadership to continue the momentum and excellence in the College of Education, which was recently ranked No. 16 in the nation for its online graduate education program by U.S. News and World Report,” said Finley Graves, provost and vice president for academic affairs at UNT.

Bomer begins his position Aug. 1. He will replace Bertina Combes, associate dean for academic affairs and research, who has served as interim dean since last August.

Since 2001, Bomer has been at The University of Texas at Austin, most recently serving as the Charles Spence Sr. Centennial Professor of Education, professor of curriculum and instruction and chair for the Department of Educational Administration. While in these roles, Bomer has helped facilitate new graduate programs, cultivated academic outreach, developed external research opportunities and enhanced graduate student funding opportunities. Before his current role, Bomer served as chair for the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at The University of Texas at Austin.

“I am thrilled to be joining a university that is really on the move,” said Bomer. “The College of Education at UNT will rise even further in prominence when more people know about the outstanding research and teaching going on there. It’s a force for positive change in the region, state and the nation.”

Bomer’s career accomplishments also include a variety of other academic positions, including positions at Indiana University, Queens College, City University of New York, University of Alaska Southeast, Northeastern University and Columbia University.

Bomer has 28 peer-reviewed articles, three books, 16 book chapters and has been a guest at numerous invited presentations. He received his Master of Arts and doctoral degrees in English education from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in drama from Trinity University in San Antonio.