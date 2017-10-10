The United States Navy Band Commodores – one of only five professional big bands in the U.S – and Christian McBride, a four-time Grammy-winning jazz virtuoso who’s one of the most recorded musicians of his generation, will each join the One O’Clock Lab Band for concerts this fall. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The United States Navy Band Commodores – one of only five professional big bands in the U.S – and Christian McBride, a four-time Grammy-winning jazz virtuoso who’s one of the most recorded musicians of his generation, will each join the One O’Clock Lab Band for concerts this fall.

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores, an 18-piece Washington D.C. premier big band that features six UNT College of Music alumni will perform a free concert at 9 p.m. Oct. 25 (Wednesday) in the University Union Syndicate, located at 1155 Union Circle in Denton.

“It’s going to be a lot of excitement and energy and the One O’Clock Lab Band is opening,” said Alan Baylock, director of the One O’Clock Lab Band. “It’ll be a combination of the Commodores’ familiar music, modern music and classic music. It’s a great balance. It’s also a military institution, so there will be a touch of patriotism involved. That’s part of their mission – to inspire patriotism.”

Prior to the concert, the One O’Clock Lab Band’s 1 p.m. rehearsal will be open to the public, as well as a 2 p.m. Commodores concert in the Music Building’s Kenton Hall at 415 Ave. C. Baylock hopes the experience will motivate students the way seeing big bands moved him.

“When I was younger, hearing a big band was so exciting because I could always picture myself being part of that, whether in front of the band or in the back row playing trumpet,” Baylock said. “I want students to experience that and be inspired to do that same thing.”

Four-time Grammy-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride will be combining his talents with the One O’Clock Lab Band at 8 p.m. Nov. 21 (Tuesday) in Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, Denton.

The jazz virtuoso is one of the most recorded musicians of his generation, working with such jazz greats as Freddie Hubbard and Herbie Hancock, R&B legends including Isaac Hayes and James Brown and pop and rock stars such as Sting and Paul McCartney.

“Having someone on campus like Christian McBride can be a life-changing experience for the students and a real inspiration for faculty members as well,” Baylock said. “Christian has toured the world while performing and recording with countless jazz legends, becoming a legend himself. We're thrilled that he'll be joining us and we look forward to not only hearing him play, but learning from his decades of experience as a major figure in the music industry.”

Tickets for the McBride performance cost $15 for the public, $10 for UNT students, faculty, staff and Alumni Association members. Purchase tickets through the MPAC box office at 940-369-7802 or visit the MPAC website. The event also will be streamed live here.