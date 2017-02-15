The UNT One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock, is offering a variety of performances this spring. Photo by Michael Clements. download image

The University of North Texas One O’Clock Lab Band will kick off their spring season with a performance with world-renowned vibraphonist Stefon Harris, who has been called one of the most important young artists in jazz. Harris is visiting the College of Music as part of the Glenn E. Gomez Endowment concert.

The performance is at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 (Thursday) in Winspear Hall at the Murchison Performing Arts Center.

Harris will spend the week giving lectures and presenting master classes to students in UNT’s College of Music, and his visit will culminate with the annual endowment concert. Launched in 1994, the endowment allows UNT to bring internationally known jazz artists to the university each year to work with College of Music students.

“Stefon is one of the most prominent jazz vibraphonists in the world today as well as an award-winning composer,” said Alan Baylock, director of the One O’Clock Lab Band. “He is not only an accomplished musician and master of jazz theory, improvisation and composition, but he is also an astute businessman who will give our students valuable insight into the music industry.”

In coming months, the One O’Clock Lab Band has numerous performances, including the Apex Jazz Festival in Southlake, Chet Baker Jazz Festival in Denton, Denton Arts & Jazz Festival in Denton, a concert at McDavid Studio in Fort Worth and a free outdoor concert at The Shops at Highland Village.

The band will conclude its spring semester by recording its annual CD, Lab 2017. This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s recordings.

The One O’Clock Lab Band is the premier ensemble of the Jazz Studies Division at UNT’s College of Music. The band has performed around the world and has earned seven Grammy nominations.

Upcoming spring performances:

8 p.m. Feb. 23 (Thursday)

One O’Clock Lab Band

Glenn E. Gomez Endowment Concert

Stefon Harris, jazz vibraphone, and Alan Baylock, director

Winspear Hall, Murchison Performing Arts Center

Tickets: $15/$10

7 p.m. March 4 (Saturday)

One O’Clock Lab Band

Apex Jazz Festival

White's Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake

Tickets: $10/$5

7 p.m. April 8 (Saturday)

One O’Clock Lab Band

Chet Baker Jazz Festival

Denton High School Auditorium, Denton

Tickets: $5 at the door

7 p.m. April 28 (Friday)

One O’Clock Lab Band

Denton Arts & Jazz Festival

Quakertown Park, Denton

Free

7:30 p.m. May 12 (Friday)

One O’Clock Lab Band

Alan Baylock, director

McDavid Studio, Fort Worth

Tickets: $33

7 p.m. May 18 (Thursday)

One O’Clock Lab Band

The Shops at Highland Village, Highland Village

Free