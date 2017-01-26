Professor Kevin Tavin teaches international art education at Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland. download image

What: Ninth annual D. Jack Davis Endowed Lecture in Art Education, featuring Professor Kevin Tavin, who is a professor of international art education and head of the Department of Art at Aalto University in Helsinki, Finland.

When: 6 p.m. Feb. 6 (Monday)

Where: Room 223, Art Building, 1201 W Mulberry St. in Denton.

Cost: Free

More information: Parking is $2 per hour in the Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 Welch Street in Denton. A Parkmobile lot is also available at the corner of Welch and West Mulberry streets. View the UNT parking map here.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Professor Kevin Tavin, who teaches international art education and is head of the Department of Art at Aalto University in Finland, will discuss the future of art education at 6 p.m. Feb. 6 (Monday) at the University of North Texas.

He will present “Art and its education in post-visual culture” as part of the D. Jack Davis Endowed Lecture in Art Education, which was established in 2009 to honor UNT Professor Emeritus D. Jack Davis, who served as a professor and founding dean of the School of Visual Arts (now the College of Visual Arts and Design).

Tavin holds a bachelor of fine arts, master of education and doctorate in art education and he has taught K-12 and postsecondary art classes throughout the U.S. His research focuses on critical multiculturalism, visual culture, critical pedagogy, cultural studies, Nordic art education and psychoanalytic theory. He has written several books, including “Angels, Ghosts, and Cannibals: Essays on Art Education and Visual Culture” and “Stand(ing) up, for a Change: Voices of Arts Educators.”

“Kevin’s lecture will report on the current state of the field of art and its education from two unique perspectives – one being the implications of post-visual culture and the other based on Nordic art education,” art education undergraduate coordinator Nadine Kalin said. “I am curious to hear Kevin’s thoughts on the past and where he thinks we might venture next.”