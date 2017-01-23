The University of North Texas Kristin Farmer Autism Center (KFAC) will hold its first 5K April 22 (Saturday) to raise funds and awareness.

Registration is now open for the first annual “UNT Adventures in Autism 5K Run/Walk” at Eventbrite. An early bird price of $25 is available until March 22 (Wednesday). There also is an option to make a donation in addition to or without registering for the event at Eventbrite.com.

“April is Autism Awareness Month, so this the perfect time to hold our first 5K,” said Kevin Callahan, executive director at KFAC. “All of the funds raised from this will be put towards scholarships for families who cannot financially provide intensive interventions, such as applied behavior analysis therapy, for their loved ones here at our local center.”

The 5K begins at 8 a.m. at South Lakes Park located at 556 Hobson Lane in Denton. The course is USATF certified, and timing services will be provided by Redbarn Systems. There will also be a one mile "fun run" for kids.

Packet pick-up will be from April 19th through April 21st between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at KFAC. Timing bibs will be provided.

