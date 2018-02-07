Jane Goodall, UN Messenger of Peace and acclaimed environmental and animal conservationist download image

What: University of North Texas Distinguished Lecture Series presents Jane Goodall, acclaimed environmental and animal conservationist.

When: 7 p.m. April 9 (Monday)

Where: UNT Coliseum, 600 Ave. D

Cost: Free to UNT students; $5 for a student guest (one allowed); $10 for faculty, staff and alumni; and $20 for general admission. Tickets are available at 8 a.m. Feb. 12 for students and at 8 a.m. Feb. 19 for all others. Purchase tickets here.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - The University of North Texas Distinguished Lecture Series welcomes Jane Goodall, UN Messenger of Peace and acclaimed environmental and animal conservationist.

“We are thrilled to be bringing such a visionary as Dr. Jane Goodall to the University of North Texas,” said Brittany Landau, coordinator of the series. “She is truly a pioneer in her research and we are excited to be welcoming a woman who embodies what it means to be green.”

Goodall has dedicated more than 50 years to showing others the need to protect chimpanzees from extinction and has redefined species conservation to include the needs of native people and the environment.

“The passion that she puts into her work is contagious,” Landau said. “We are looking forward to our students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members enjoying this memorable evening.”