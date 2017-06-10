A group of students get ready to take flight as the co-pilots as a small aircraft during the 2015 UNT-TCC Aviation Career Education Academy, a five-day camp created to get students interested in aviation and aerospace careers. Photo credit: Tarrant County College. download image Two high schoolers fly a flight simulator during the 2015 UNT-TCC Aviation Career Education Academy, a five-day camp created to get students interested in aviation and aerospace careers. Photo credit: Tarrant County College. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas — High school students will get a jumpstart on careers in aviation next week during the DFW ACE (Aviation Career Education Academy) Camp, which gives high school students interested in aviation and aerospace an introduction to the high-demand industry. The camp will be held June 12-16 and is a partnership of the University of North Texas and Tarrant County College. Registration is open online at https://cob.unt.edu/events/2017-06-12-050000-2017-06-16-050000/ace-camp-2017.

The camp is open to incoming 11th graders through graduated seniors. Students will fly with an experienced instructor and even co-pilot a small plane; they also will fly drones, build model aircraft, use flight simulators, visit an air traffic control center, learn about the physics that makes flight possible and become familiar with aviation and aerospace education and career paths. The camp is based at the Erma C. Johnson Hadley Northwest Center of Excellence for Aviation, Transportation and Logistics—TCC’s training site at Alliance Airport (2301 Horizon Dr., Fort Worth). At 163,500 square feet, it is the largest aviation education facility in Texas.



“There is serious demand for pilots, maintenance technicians and other aviation professionals—and that need will only grow,” said Darrell Irby, chair of TCC’s Aviation Department. “We are proud to partner with UNT to provide affordable, flexible pathways into this high-demand career and start educating the next generation of professionals before they even enroll in college.”



To keep up with demand, the aviation industry will need more than 2 million new professionals through 2035—including 617,000 commercial airline pilots, 679,000 maintenance technicians and 814,000 cabin crew members, according to the 2016 Boeing Pilot and Technician Outlook, an industry forecast.

ACE Camp runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.



The Hadley Center of Excellence trains students for careers as pilots, aircraft maintenance specialists and logistics professionals. TCC offers associate degrees and certificates in aviation maintenance technology and airframe maintenance along with professional pilot training. Students learn with professional training equipment, including a fuselage mockup of a G-280 Gulfstream aircraft donated by Gulf Aerospace and aircraft windows donated by Southwest Airlines.



With the launch of the aviation logistics program in 2010, UNT became the first Texas public college or university to offer a Bachelor of Science in aviation logistics. Since then, the program has given students the education and the experience needed to pursue career opportunities in all facets of aviation. Curriculum focuses on the value of integrating aviation and aerospace activities to move people and cargo. Students also benefit from the strengths of the nationally ranked logistics program at UNT.

For questions about registration, contact Steve.Joiner@unt.edu, Mark.Loud@tccd.edu or Rahsaan.Dawson@tccd.edu.

