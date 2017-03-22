Daniel Agranov, deputy consul general of the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest United States, will give a free lecture at the University of North Texas March 30. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - Daniel Agranov, deputy consul general of the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest United States, which is located in Houston, will give a free lecture at the University of North Texas March 30 (Thursday). During his lecture, "Current Developments in the Middle East," he will discuss Iran, Israel, the crisis in Syria and the region as a whole.

The event begins at 4 p.m. in Room 180 of UNT’s Business Leadership Building, which is located at 1307 W. Highland Street. The event is being sponsored by UNT's Jewish and Israel Studies Program, College of Arts and Sciences, International Studies Program and the Departments of History and Philosophy and Religion. Sponsors from outside the university are the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and Tarrant County and Hillels of North Texas.

Agranov is a native of St. Petersburg, Russia, who settled in Tel Aviv with his parents at age 11. He has served in Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 2008.

He began his tenure at the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest United States in August 2014. He previously helped establish the Consulate of Israel to St. Petersburg as deputy consul general. Agranov also worked in the Economics Office at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' main consular division and completed missions to Angola and Kazakhstan.

Agranov is a graduate of Hebrew University in Jerusalem, completing bachelor's degrees in biology and economics and a master of business administration degree in finance and marketing. He served in the Israel Defense Forces and worked several years as a manager in the loan division at Israel's Postal Bank before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For more information, contact the Jewish and Israel Studies Program at 940-369-8926 or jewishstudies@unt.edu.