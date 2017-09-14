The Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock, will perform for guests of the reception and dinner at UNT Gateway Center following the concert. download image Tunes from “Les Miserables,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Wicked” are just a few of the Broadway hits the University of North Texas College of Music's Symphony Orchestra and select student vocalists will bring to life as part of their annual fundraising gala, this year titled An Enchanted Evening - An Homage to the Leading Ladies of Broadway. download image

What: The annual University of North Texas College of Music Gala, this year titled An Enchanted Evening - An Homage to the Leading Ladies of Broadway, is presented by Independent Bank and will feature a concert showcasing the UNT Symphony Orchestra and select student vocalists under the direction of David Itkin. The performance is open to the public. The Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock, will perform for guests of the reception and dinner to follow at UNT Gateway Center.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 8 (Sunday).

Where: Concert will be held at Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, Denton. Post-concert reception, dinner and auction will follow at UNT Gateway Center, 801 N. Texas Blvd., Denton.

Tickets: $375 each for concert, reception, dinner, One O’Clock Lab Band performance, valet parking and performer meet-and-greet; $187.50 each for concert, dinner, reception and One O’Clock Lab Band performance; $25 each for concert only. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. Concert is free for UNT students with valid ID, who must pick up their tickets in person at the box office. Purchase tickets online or by calling the Murchison Box Office at 940-369-7802. Cocktail attire is recommended.

Parking: Free parking will be available in the lot next to the MPAC, with overflow parking available in lots 4 and 26. View the UNT parking map. Valet parking will be available to those with select sponsorship.

More information: For a complete list of UNT College of Music events, including faculty and student recitals, visit the College of Music calendar and the College of Music Facebook page.

Media must RSVP by Sept. 18 to attend the event.

DENTON (UNT), Texas – Tunes from “Les Miserables,” “Cabaret,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Wicked” are just a few of the Broadway hits the University of North Texas College of Music will bring to life as part of their annual fundraising gala, this year titled An Enchanted Evening - An Homage to the Leading Ladies of Broadway and sponsored by Independent Bank.

The concert, which will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 (Sunday) in Margot and Bill Winspear Performance Hall in the Murchison Performing Arts Center, 2100 Interstate 35E, is open to the public and will feature the Symphony Orchestra and student vocalists, conducted by David Itkin. The One O’Clock Lab Band, directed by Alan Baylock, will perform for guests of the reception and dinner at UNT Gateway Center.

“This year is the 70th anniversary of UNT’s jazz program and we have reimagined what our gala can be, moving our post-concert reception, auction, dinner and post-dinner program across the street to the stunning Gateway Center Ballroom,” said John Richmond, dean of the College of Music. “Just imagine a splendid concert of the music of Broadway in our Winspear Hall, followed by a joyous reception, a delicious meal and the marvelous music of our Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band in the Gateway.”

The annual gala is the College of Music's largest fundraiser of the fall semester and helps support scholarships for hundreds of UNT music students. Proceeds also help to ensure the college maintains its competitive legacy and continues to attract world-class musicians.

“Last year’s gala was a glorious celebration of our College of Music, its faculty, staff and students. Remarkably, we also set a new record for music-scholarship fundraising last year,” Richmond said. “We hope to continue that momentum this year thanks to our many generous supporters.”

This year, Independent Bank is the Presenting Sponsor of the gala.

“We deeply appreciate the support Independent Bank has given to the College of Music and are grateful for the difference it will make in our students’ lives through scholarships,” said UNT President Neil Smatresk.

Other sponsors include:

Cocktail attire is recommended for the event, and gala packages and concert tickets are still available. The cost is $375 each for concert, reception, dinner, One O’Clock Lab Band performance, valet parking and a performer meet-and-greet; $187.50 each for concert, reception, dinner and One O’Clock Lab Band performance; and $25 each for the concert only, with proceeds benefitting student scholarships. The concert is free for UNT students with valid ID, who must pick up their tickets in person at the box office. Purchase tickets online or by calling the Murchison Box Office at 940-369-7802. Purchase tickets for the post-concert event at 940-369-8417.