Brad Leali, jazz saxophone professor

What: Gospel Meets Jazz conducted by Brad Leali.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 (Sunday).

Where: Paul Voertman Concert Hall, 415 S. Ave. C in Denton.

Cost: Free.

DENTON (UNT), Texas – Brad Leali, College of Music jazz saxophone professor, presents his fifth annual Black History Month concert, “Gospel Meets Jazz,” at the University of North Texas.

“We are celebrating black history, the contributions of the African American culture, as well as sending the message that by working together we can attain peace, goodness and acceptance,” Leali said.

The performance will consist of UNT faculty/students and members of the Village Church in Denton and Morse Street Baptist Church choirs. It features vocalist Katina Butler and UNT professors Tanya Darby on trumpet, Quincy Davis on drum set and Pat Coil on piano. The choirs will be led by Bobby Hicks.

Azaria Hogans, Texas Woman’s University graduate student, will be performing a dance segment and Larry Willis, pastor for Morse Street Baptist Church, will be a featured special guest.

The concert will consist of a variety of songs from the gospel and jazz genres, including some new original materials.

Song selections include “Emmitt T.,” “Strange Fruit,” “Jesus is Real” and “I Know I’ve Been Changed.”