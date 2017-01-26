Brad Leali is an associate professor of jazz saxophone in UNT’s College of Music. download image

What: Black History Month concert Gospel Meets Jazz, featuring University of North Texas College of Music faculty Brad Leali, saxophone; Tanya Darby, trumpet; Lynn Seaton, bass; Pat Coil, piano and Ed Soph, drums. The faculty will be joined by Morse Street Baptist Church Gospel Choir, directed by Bobby Hicks Jr. along with Frederick Nichelson, bass; Paul Lees, piano; Patrick Johnson, organ; Corey Berry, drums; and Michael Smith, guitar. The event will also feature remarks from Morse Street’s pastor Larry Willis and poetry reading by Leali’s son Jomei Leali.

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 6 (Monday)

Where: Voertman Hall in UNT’s Music Building, 415 Avenue C in Denton.

Cost: Free

Parking: Free parking will be available in lots 4 and 26. View the UNT parking map here.

DENTON (UNT), Texas – College of Music jazz saxophone professor Brad Leali brings back his popular Black History Month concert, Gospel Meets Jazz, this year at the University of North Texas for the fourth time.

In addition to Leali, several College of Music faculty members will perform as part of the Brad Leali Quintet, including Tanya Darby, trumpet; Lynn Seaton, bass; Pat Coil, piano; and Ed Soph, drums. The Quintet’s performance will be followed by the Morse Street Baptist Church Gospel Choir and a joint performance by Leali, Darby and the choir, with original pieces by Leali. The evening will end with remarks by Morse Street’s pastor Larry Willis and poetry reading by Leali’s son Jomei Leali.

“I'm very excited to be featuring the Morse Street Baptist Church Gospel Choir. When I was a student at UNT this was the church that I belonged to, and I was a member of the choir,” Leali said. “Black History is world history, just as Martin Luther King’s message is a world message. With this combination of jazz and gospel we are trying to honor the dream of Dr. King through music.”

The free concert starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 (Monday) in Voertman Hall in UNT’s Music Building, 415 Avenue C in Denton.