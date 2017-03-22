Jon Panella, vice president of technology for SapientNitro, will be a keynote speaker at the University of North Texas Consumer Experience Symposium. download image Matthew Pritchard, head of industry for Google’s retail sector, will be a keynote speaker at the University of North Texas Consumer Experience Symposium. download image UNT’s 2017 Consumer Experience Symposium will feature talks on virtual reality in retail. The 2016 Executive + Scholar Lecture, a similar event, is pictured. download image

What: The annual Consumer Experience Symposium at the University of North Texas. This year’s theme is “Turning up the Shopping Experience with Interactive Technology.”

When/Where: 10 a.m. to noon April 6 (Thursday), Rooms 314A-B (ballroom) of UNT’s University Union, located at 1155 Union Circle in Denton.

Tickets: $50 for the community, $25 for non-UNT students and free for UNT students/faculty/staff with UNT ID. Contact Lisa.Wallace@unt.edu or 940-369-7051.

Parking: $2.25 per hour (credit card only) in the Union Circle Parking Garage at 350 Welch Street in Denton. For more options, visit http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information.

Media: For press and parking passes, contact Monique.Bird@unt.edu or 940-369-7782. Media should arrive by 9:30 a.m.

DENTON (UNT), Texas - How are virtual and augmented reality technologies transforming the way people shop? Retail and technology gurus from Google and SapientNitro, a marketing and consulting firm, join experts at the University of North Texas Consumer Experience Symposium for a discussion on these latest retailing technologies.

“New technology developments continue to shape how retailers connect with consumers,” said Linda Mihalick, senior director of UNT’s Global Digital Retailing Research Center, which sponsors the annual symposium. “Digitally-enabled customers challenge retailers to deliver interactive and innovative store experiences.” ”

The symposium will take place from 10 a.m. to noon April 6 (Thursday) in the University Union, located at 1155 Union Circle in Denton. The event will feature keynote speeches from Matthew Pritchard, head of industry for Google’s retail sector, and Jon Panella, vice president of technology for SapientNitro, on how retailers are making shopping an experience, how virtual reality technology is developing and how buyers are responding.

Virtual reality offers consumers a chance to visualize themselves in a simulated, 3-D environment with headsets and other devices.

These new technologies give retailers opportunities to create unique experiences for their customers. For instance, customers can virtually test the placement of furniture in their home, sample the fit of a new shirt or test out hair coloring dyes – before committing to purchase.

Pritchard is a Google veteran with more than 13 years of experience with the company. He currently serves as a growth consultant for Fortune 100 retailers. His clients have included Walmart, The Home Depot, JCPenney, Lowe’s and Nieman Marcus. His work has spanned multiple retail categories, such as apparel, grocery, home improvement, consumer electronics, toys and office supplies. He is also the co-site lead for Google Atlanta.

Panella has spent 14 years with SapientNitro and is currently in charge of the company’s Global Customer Engagement Platform Practice. He has 25 years of experience in commerce strategy, product evaluation and selection, software development and technology implementation. Among his projects, he’s worked with multiple Fortune 500 clients, including Target, Barnes and Noble College Booksellers, Sprint, JCPenney and PetSmart.