DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas has been named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2017 by Forbes Media, in partnership with Statista – a statistics database and consumer research firm in Germany.

UNT is ranked No. 25 out of 301 employers in the nation and fourth in the education category. The designation highlights top employers that have between 1,000 and 5,000 workers whose employees feel “happy, inspired and well-compensated.”

“It is an honor not only for UNT to be named to such a prestigious list, but to know that our employees enjoy their jobs as much as I do,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said. “As a top tier university, we strive not only for educational excellence, but to employ high quality faculty and staff who feel invested in their jobs.”

Statista anonymously surveyed 30,000 employees in total from both large and midsize companies, with the most weighted question asking respondents whether they would recommend their company to others. While responses for additional factors, such as satisfaction with pay, diversity and opportunities for advancement, were not included in overall scoring, they did show what each company was doing right or wrong in the eyes of its employees.

UNT has 4,900 dedicated faculty and staff focused on helping students succeed.

“This designation positions us as a university whose employees feel valued and truly enjoy serving our students and the survey information allows us to determine what areas need improvement so we can continue to grow and retain a stellar workforce,” Smatresk said. “We’re proud to be one of the top midsize employers in the nation.”