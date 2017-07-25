Bruce Broughton, award-winning composer, has been named the 2017-18 University of North Texas College of Music composer-in-residence. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas – He is best known for his many memorable and award-winning film scores including “Silverado,” “Tombstone,” “The Rescuers Down Under,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Harry and the Hendersons,” among others. “JAG,” “Tiny Toon Adventures” and “Dinosaurs” all grace his television theme repertoire. Now, Bruce Broughton, a 10-time Emmy Award winner, will be joining the University of North Texas College of Music as the 2017-18 composer-in-residence. He will work with students and conduct research as part of four one-week residencies throughout the school year.

“I am looking forward to working with the faculty and students at UNT in the various musical ensembles as well as in helping to effectively expand the integration of music in other sorts of media,” Broughton said.

Dean John Richmond said he’s honored that Broughton will be joining the College of Music for the residency.

“Bruce Broughton is among the most distinguished and accomplished composers in America, particularly as pertains to music for TV, film, games and theme parks,” Richmond said. “Most Americans know his music even if they don’t know his name.”

Broughton, who is currently working with Seth MacFarlane on a television project called “The Orville,” will be composer-in-residence for concert and new media in the division of composition studies. He also will be collaborating with jazz studies and conducting and ensembles, as well as working with students in UNT’s Department of Media Arts.

“As our College of Music now explores new opportunities for artistic collaboration with our colleagues in media arts, we are delighted to have Mr. Broughton in residence to help guide our work and encourage our efforts,” Richmond said.

Broughton said he’s looking forward to the visit and being a part of such a strong university.

“I am very impressed with the quality of instruction at UNT, the openness to fresh and contemporary ideas and the passion the faculty, the dean and varied division and department heads demonstrate in working together to achieve the highest quality education,” Broughton said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this already substantial and highly successful arts program.”