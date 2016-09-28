Former Israeli president Shimon Peres, considered by many to be the founding father of the State of Israel, has died. Peres served as president from 2007 to 2014 after being appointed by Israel's Parliament and was also prime minister and in numerous other government positions for seven decades. U.S. President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton, and current and former Secretary of States John Kerry and Hillary Clinton will attend his funeral on Friday.

The following University of North Texas faculty member is available to discuss Peres' legacy and accomplishments, which include his winning a Nobel Peace Prize. UNT is the Nancy Stockdale is an associate professor in UNT's Department of History and a founding board member of UNT's Contemporary Arab and Muslim Cultural Studies Initiative, with expertise in contemporary issues facing Middle Eastern nations. She regularly teaches courses about the history of the Middle East and Islam, and is the author of Colonial Encounters Among English and Palestinian Women, 1800-1948. She can discuss a variety of issues about historical and contemporary concerns in the Arab world.

Cell phone: 940-594-6091

E-mail: stockdale@unt.edu