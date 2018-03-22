Dallas-based Eyakkam Dance Company will present “Release, Reach, Rejoice” at 7 p.m. April 4 in the Lyceum of the University Union. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - An Indian dance troupe will perform at the University of North Texas as part of the Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series.

The Dallas-based Eyakkam Dance Company will present “Release, Reach, Rejoice” at 7 p.m. April 4 in the Lyceum of the University Union, which is located at 1155 Union Circle. The free event will feature four Indian stories – Ramayana, the story of Prince Rama rescuing his wife Sita from the evil Ravana; the transformation of an assassin into a foster mother; the struggle of a victim of discrimination; and the finale that is a “surrender to dance.”

The members of the dance company all have more than 25 years of experience, and its founder Prathiba Natesan is a three-time Indian national champion of Bharatanatyam.

Visitors for the Eyakkam event may park at Highland Street Garage and Union Circle Garage for $2 or at the parking meters on Highland Street and West Sycamore Street for $2.25 an hour. Learn more at http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information.

For more information about this and other Fine Arts Series events, visit the Fine Arts Series on Facebook or Twitter or visit studentaffairs.unt.edu/university-union/fine-arts-series.

Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series

The University of North Texas Mary Jo and V. Lane Rawlins Fine Arts Series began in 1903 as the Lyceum Series when UNT was North Texas Normal College. The program has grown over the past century while never losing sight of its purpose—to enrich the lives of UNT students through engaging and diverse events and artist presentations. The FAS strives to present an exciting series of performing, visual and literary arts events free of charge to UNT students.