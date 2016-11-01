As you prepare for Election Day and Election Night coverage on Nov. 8 (Tuesday), consider these University of North Texas faculty members who will be available to give in-depth analysis of election returns for the presidential race and other races.

Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha is the chair of UNT’s Department of Political Science. He is the co-author of Breaking Through the Noise: Presidential Leadership, Public Opinion and the News Media and The President’s Speeches: Beyond “Going Public.” He has been interviewed by the Associated Press, Dallas Morning News, Governing magazine, San Francisco Chronicle and Texas Standard among other media outlets, and appeared often on NPR to discuss presidential races.

Eshbaugh-Soha asks that reporters contact him before 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to arrange phone interviews for evening. He will be unavailable during part of the evening between 5-8:30 p.m.

Phone: 940-565-2329

E-mail: mes@unt.edu

Valerie Martinez-Ebers is a professor of political science and a University Distinguished Research Professor. She is a former editor of the American Political Science Review. Her areas of expertise include race, ethnicity and Latino politics, including immigration policy analysis and program evaluation; the impact of migration into the heartland of the United State; the rise of Latino voters and the role of Hispanic legislators.

Martinez-Ebers will be teaching a class part of the evening on Nov. 8, but will do phone interviews before and after class. Contact her in advance to arrange a time.

Phone: 940-390-2304

E-mail: valmartinez@unt.edu

James E. Mueller, professor of journalism in UNT's Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism, wrote about Hillary Clinton's interactions and communication with reporters during her first presidential campaign in his book, Tag Teaming the Press: How Bill and Hillary Clinton Work Together to Handle the Media. He has been following Clinton's campaign for a possible update to the book.

Mueller will be teaching a class part of the evening on Nov. 8, but will do phone interviews before and after class. Contact him in advance to arrange a time.

Phone: 940-368-3528

E-mail: jmueller@unt.edu