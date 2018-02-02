DENTON (UNT), Texas — The University of North Texas will host several activities and lectures this semester focused on learning about and enjoying other cultures. The events – hosted by UNT International – are free, will take place on the UNT campus in Denton and are open to media and the public.

UNT International Opportunities Fair: The fair will provide information about conversation partners — native English speakers who are matched with international students in UNT’s Intensive English Language Program for English conversation and practice. The fair will also have information for students about study abroad opportunities, certificates with a global focus, UNT international organizations and the Fulbright and Peace Corps programs.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 8 (Thursday).

Where: Willis Library, 1506 Highland St.

Global EncoUNTers | Spain: Come for taste of Spanish culture, history and cuisine.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 9 (Friday).

Where: The Forum (Room 140), Willis Library, 1506 Highland St.

Global Voices with Gilman Scholar Krystin Rodriguez: Bring your lunch and hear first-hand how to make a Benjamin A. Gilman International Gilman Scholarship application stand out with U.S. Department of State Foreign Affairs Campus Coordinator Krystin Rodriguez, a UNT alumna who won the scholarship in 2016. Pell Grant recipients are eligible for the Gilman Scholarship Program, which provides grants from the U.S Department of State for students to study or intern abroad.

When: 12-1 p.m. Feb. 16 (Friday).

Where: Room 107 of Marquis Hall, 1511 W. Mulberry St.

NationaliTEA: Japan: Enjoy an international mixer and social hour with tea and activities from Japan.

When: 4-5 p.m. Feb. 28 (Wednesday).

Where: The Forum (Room 140), Willis Library, 506 Highland St.

Disappearing Languages: Global Voices Brown Bag Lunch: Bring your lunch for a discussion with Sadaf Munshi, interim chair, UNT Department of Linguistics.

When: 12-1 p.m. March 9 (Friday).

Where: Multicultural Center (Room 335) in the University Union, 1155 Union Circle.

NationaliTEA: Iran: Enjoy an international mixer and social hour with tea, treats and activities from Iran.

When: 9-10 a.m. March 20 (Tuesday).

Where: Willis Library, 1506 Highland St.

Global EncoUNTers | Taiwan: Experience a casual get-together and a closer look at the island nation of Taiwan and its modern cities, traditional Chinese temples, hot springs, mountains and more.

When: 3:30-5 p.m. March 21 (Wednesday).

Where: Willis Library, 1506 Highland St.

NationaliTEA: India: Enjoy chai, an Indian tea, and all things on campus related to India.

When: 4-5 p.m. March 28 (Wednesday).

Where: Café at UNT’s Discovery Park campus, 3940 N. Elm St.

International Field Day: Test your skills with games and activities from around the world.

When: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. April 5 (Thursday).

Where: The Library Mall in front of Willis Library, 1506 Highland St.

Global Voices: Challenge Accepted: Bring your lunch and learn about study abroad from other UNT students.

When: 12-1 p.m. April 6 (Wednesday).

Where: Multicultural Center (Room 335) in the University Union, 1155 Union Circle.

NationaliTEA: Great Britain: Enjoy a cup of British tea and learn about study abroad opportunities and students from Great Britain, and of course, tea and biscuits.