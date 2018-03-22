ESPN analyst and former NBA player Stephen Howard presents, "Awakening the Leader in You, Lessons from life and the court," at the University of North Texas March 28 (Wednesday). download image

What: Stephen Howard, former NBA player and ESPN analyst, presents, "Awakening the Leader in You, Lessons from life and the court."

When: 6 p.m. March 28 (Wednesday)

Where: University Union Lyceum, 1155 Union Circle

Cost: Free

Parking: Visitors may park at the Highland Street Garage and Union Circle Garage for $2.25 an hour. Learn more at http://transportation.unt.edu/visitor-information

DENTON (UNT), Texas — ESPN analyst and former NBA player Stephen Howard presents, "Awakening the Leader in You, Lessons from life and the court," at the University of North Texas March 28 (Wednesday).

This free event begins at 6 p.m. at the University Union Lyceum. Those attending will have a chance to win an autographed basketball. Howard’s speech is hosted by UNT’s Frank W. and Sue Mayborn School of Journalism and the Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity.

“We expect students to walk away feeling entertained and enlightened about their careers and leadership abilities,” said Mayborn marketing assistant Reagan Elam. “The presentation is expected to be lively, informative and relevant to today's world.”

Howard, who played for the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and the Seattle Supersonics among others, is an award-winning speaker. He shares with audiences his experiences going from a small private school in Dallas to becoming a professional basketball player.

