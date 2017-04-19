Computer science and engineering assistant professor Cornelia Caragea is now a NSF CAREER award winner. download image

DENTON, TX (UNT) – Cornelia Caragea, an assistant professor at the University of North Texas College of Engineering, has received the National Science Foundation CAREER Award for her work in machine learning, data mining and information retrieval.

UNT now has 13 researchers who have been awarded a National Science Foundation CAREER award – the most prestigious recognition offered by the NSF for young researchers.

“This award highlights the exemplary research Cornelia has been doing here at the college and the strides she is making in the computer science and engineering field,” said Costas Tsatsoulis, dean of the College of Engineering. “Her work in digital data has no doubt been influential in big data research and analysis.”

Caragea’s NSF CAREER project is aimed at designing solutions that will make information more accessible and comprehensible to scholarly web users, helping them discover knowledge more effectively and efficiently. She plans to develop an integrated framework that focuses on the extraction and utilization of scholarly knowledge graphs in online scholarly environments.

Caragea has received more than $1.6 million in National Science Foundation funding for her research initiatives. Her past projects include automatic key phrase extraction from research papers, addressing online image privacy issues and collecting and forwarding information garnered from social media to emergency response and disaster relief teams.

Caragea has been with UNT’s College of Engineering since 2012. She earned her Ph.D. from Iowa State University and her B.S. from the University of Bucharest.