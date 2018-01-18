Diane Bruxvoort has been named UNT's Dean of Libraries and Librarian. She will begin her tenure April 1. download image

The University of North Texas named Diane Bruxvoort Dean of Libraries and Librarian.

Bruxvoort will begin her tenure at UNT April 1. She replaces Cathy Hartman, interim Dean of Libraries and former associate dean of libraries.

“I’m excited that such a high caliber leader is joining UNT to head our Libraries,” UNT Provost Jennifer Cowley said. “Our university libraries are an incredibly valuable asset to our students and faculty researchers in providing important print and electronic resources, as well as offering enriching opportunities for connection and collaborating on projects. Having Dean Bruxvoort in place this spring will ensure our library remains internationally respected and a leader in the industry.”

Most recently, Bruxvoort was the Libraries, Special Collections and Museums University Librarian and director at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland. Prior to that, she served as senior associate dean at the University of Florida.

“UNT is thriving, the library has an international reputation, and I am honored to step into the role of Dean of Libraries,” Bruxvoort said. “I look forward to working with staff and faculty in the library and across campus to support UNT’s teaching and research.”

Bruxvoort’s career accomplishments encompass a variety of other institutions, including the University of Houston, the Houston Public Library, the Harris County Public Library and the Newberry Library.

Bruxvoort has several peer-reviewed articles and reviews, two books, one book chapter and has been a guest at many invited presentations. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature from Northwestern College and her master’s in library science from the University of Texas at Austin.

