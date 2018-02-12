University of North Texas’ Department of Dance and Theatre, will present “Imagine,” a children’s musical about a child and his imaginary friend, T-Rex, at 7:30 p.m. March 8-9 (Thursday-Friday), 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 10 (Saturday) in the Studio Theater, Radio Television Film and Performing Arts Building, 1179 Union Circle, Denton. download image

The new musical “Imagine” from the University of North Texas tackles a subject many people have experienced – childhood imaginary friends.

And it brings all sorts of emotions.

“It’s kind of a tearjerker, and other times we’re laughing so hard we’re crying,” said Amanda Surman, senior theater education major and one of the actors in the show.

“Imagine,” presented by UNT’s Department of Dance and Theatre, will run 7:30 p.m. March 8-9 (Thursday-Friday) and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 10 (Saturday) at the Studio Theater in the Radio Television Film and Performing Arts Building, 1179 Union Circle.

The show features whimsical songs, colorful costumes and a cast of characters that include crayons, penguins, monkeys, aliens, an alligator, a princess named Tullabelle and even Little Debbie. The show centers around typical kid Sam, who is on the verge of not needing his imaginary friend T-Rex.

Julie Brinker, the show’s director and adjunct professor at UNT, said kids and families will relate to the subject matter.

“Not only will kids enjoy it, but parents will relive their childhood,” Brinker said. “It’s something to talk about, something in common.”

Surman said the cast has fun in the show because they remember the silly things they did as kids.

“It takes you back to that time to your childhood,” she said. “It sparks your imagination.”

The musical, which runs one hour and 15 minutes, began in southern California and was written by Doug Cooney with music by David O. UNT is one of the first theaters to produce the show.

“It appeals to everybody,” Surman said. “You don’t need to be in a certain age group to laugh and have fun.”