Brenda McCoy, who has served as vice provost of academic outreach and dean of the New College at Frisco since 2016, was promoted to associate vice president of strategic initiatives and administration in the Division of Enrollment at the University of North Texas.

McCoy, whose appointment is effective March 1, will develop and lead key initiatives to significantly impact the recruitment and retention of UNT students. She also will be responsible for identifying higher education and market trends and implementing programs to ensure the university remains competitive and achieves its 60x30 Texas Higher Education Plan goals to meet the needs for the state’s 21st Century workforce needs.

“As our university works to strengthen its commitment to providing students with high-quality and convenient educational opportunities to solidify our presence across the North Texas region, I am grateful that Dr. McCoy agreed to bring her highly focused strategtic talents and enthusiasm to this new role,” said Shannon Goodman, UNT’s vice president for enrollment. “This appointment is key and comes at a critical time as UNT is working to grow its enrollment across the board, explore opportunities that best serve students and remain competitive in the North Texas region and beyond.”

McCoy said she is excited to take on this new role.

“I look forward to helping set strategy that will impact UNT and accelerate strategic initiatives to help move our university forward in positive and impactful ways so that we can best serve our students and the North Texas region,” McCoy said.

In her role as vice provost and dean of the New College at Frisco, McCoy increased awareness of UNT throughout Collin County and helped develop stronger ties to community colleges and other institutions of higher education, government agencies and the corporate community there. Under McCoy’s leadership, enrollment at the New College at Frisco increased 72 percent from 526 students last spring to 905 students this spring.

McCoy joined UNT in 2006. As founding chair of the Department of Community and Professional Programs in UNT’s College of Public Affairs and Community Service, McCoy significantly improved the academic rigor and structure of the college’s Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) program, meeting the needs of transfer and post-traditional students, and promoting students’ academic success. She hired faculty members solely dedicated to the BAAS program and initiated the development of online, blended and video-conferenced formats of required BAAS courses.

McCoy more than doubled UNT’s enrollment at the Collin Higher Education Center in McKinney with modest institutional investment. Prior to joining UNT in 2006, McCoy served as executive director of the Titan Corporation in Grapevine and as a marketing manager for IBM in Dallas.

McCoy earned her bachelor’s degree in history from Texas Tech University in 1977, her master’s in sociology from UNT in 1995 and her Ph.D. in sociology from UNT in 2005. She was a Rotary Fellow in History at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland.