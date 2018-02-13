DENTON (UNT), Texas - The University of North Texas College of Music is presenting a benefit concert in memory of Reuben Allred, an accomplished piano student who died unexpectedly in April 2017.

Allred was working on his doctorate of musical arts in piano performance and earned a graduate artist certificate at UNT. He was assistant chorus master of the Dallas Opera and served as artist-in-residence and guest lecturer at universities around the world.

“Mr. Allred was a highly respected and sought-after collaborator, accompanying 25 to 30 concerts each year,” said Regents Professor of Piano Pamela Mia Paul, Allred’s mentor at UNT. “He was also a very active solo pianist, coach, teacher, jazz improviser, studio musician and transcriber who performed with numerous ensembles.”

The benefit will be at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the College of Music Recital Hall, located at 415 S. Ave. C, and will feature several faculty, as well as Allred’s closest musician friends. Funds raised at the event will be used for the Reuben Allred Collaborative Scholarship Fund.

“The scholarship was established in Ben's name in order to honor his life and his memory and in recognition of the many, many musicians – instrumentalists and singers – with whom he collaborated so enthusiastically and so professionally throughout his all-too-short life,” Paul said. “While he was also a most accomplished solo performer, I felt that his legacy would be honored best by establishing a collaborative scholarship in his name.”

Donations will not be taken at the door. For more information or to learn how to contribute, visit the event page.