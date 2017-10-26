DENTON (UNT), Texas - The University of North Texas Speech and Hearing Center is offering scholarships that will allow children in the second through seventh grades to attend the center's weekly therapy for delays in reading, writing and other literacy-language skills.

The center, located at 907 W. Sycamore Street in Denton, is providing the scholarships through awards from both the Dallas Scottish Rite and Fort Worth Scottish Rite Associations. The scholarships are up to $1,000 per fall or spring semester and will provide full or partial support for the therapy services. Fees for the services are based on a reduced clinic fee scale and additional sliding fee guidelines.

The center's services include an after-school reading and language clinic Mondays through Thursdays that provides both one-on-one clinical instruction and group activities. The 2017 fall semester clinic runs through Dec. 7 (Thursday). The 2018 spring semester clinic begins Jan. 25 (Monday) and runs through May 3 (Thursday).

For more information, contact Theresa Kouri, clinical director for speech-language pathology in the Speech and Hearing Clinic and a senior lecturer in UNT's Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology at 940-565-2262 or theresa.kouri@unt.edu.