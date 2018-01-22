Affirmation of life is the theme of UNT’s Faculty Dance Concert, “Through the Narrow Door,” Feb. 8-11.

Dancers at the University of North Texas will perform innovative choreography from UNT dance professor Mary Lynn Babcock in collaboration with adjunct dance professor Whitney Geldon at the Faculty Dance Concert.

The annual event, presented by the Department of Dance and Theatre, is at 8 p.m. Feb. 8-10 (Thursday-Saturday) and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 (Sunday) at the Studio Theatre, Radio Television Film and Performing Arts Building, 1179 Union Circle.

The piece, “Through the Narrow Door,” is choreographed by Babcock and set to the music of UNT graduate Brittany Padilla. The work is a follow up to Babcock’s 2017 piece titled “Dirt,” a 12-minute dance that uncovers a meditation metaphor on, and the celebration of, the concept of dirt as it relates to the differences between the sacred, the clean and the unclean. Philosophy and religions professor Irene J. Klaver, director of the Philosophy of Water Project and advisor for UNESCO-IHP for water and cultural diversity, will open the show with a post-modern narrative on affirming life through environmental awareness.

“’Through the Narrow Door’” ties the metaphor found in “Dirt” to a contemporary thought of rising up in affirmation of life for all people,” Babcock said. “Like a narrow door that we sometimes have to walk through to find our true identity, this work contrasts an urgency and calm to explore the power of all our voices that, like dirt, can erode and renew.”

“This performance integrates, music, dance, art and text seamlessly throughout the show to provide an interdisciplinary journey on the affirmation of life,” Babcock said.