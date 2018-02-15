He’s known for ceramics that, while beautiful, tend to be a little rough around the edges, much like Roberto Lugo himself. The activist, poet, educator and self-proclaimed “ghetto potter” is bringing his art, story and experiences to Denton. download image

DENTON (UNT), Texas - He’s known for ceramics that, while beautiful, tend to be a little rough around the edges, much like Roberto Lugo himself. The activist, poet, educator and self-proclaimed “ghetto potter” is bringing his art, story and experiences to Denton.

“It’s impossible for someone to attend one of his talks and not be moved,” said Brooks Oliver, ceramics program coordinator and lecturer. “His work really gives a voice to minorities and underrepresented communities. It starts conversations at a time when our society is very fractured and polarizing with different points of view. I feel like he starts conversations that lead to understandings.”

Lugo is coming to Denton as part of the University of North Texas College of Visual Arts and Design Studio Art Department’s inaugural PLATFORM Speaker Series, in collaboration with the Texas Woman’s University Department of Visual Arts and the Greater Denton Arts Council.

“The PLATFORM Speaker Series invites contemporary artists, critics and curators whose work is fueled by critical discussions around marginalized voices and narratives,” said Lauren Lake, UNT professor and chair of the Department of Studio Art. “PLATFORM events, which are free and open to the public, are often part of collaborations with other cultural institutions and departments and centers on campus.”

The event is at 5:30 p.m. March 1 (Thursday) at the Greater Denton Arts Council, located at 400 E Hickory in Denton.

“I’m thrilled that Robert has accepted our invitation,” said Greg Watts, CVAD dean. “Having seen him lecture, or rather perform, I am certain he will be a true inspiration to our community. His work is visually stunning and politically powerful.”

Oliver says Lugo will not disappoint.

“Lugo is a passionate individual,” Oliver said. “He will give an unconventional artist talk. Don’t think of it as a lecture, but rather as a performance of sorts, while being told a story. I feel like people will walk away with their eyes somehow opened and a greater understanding of something that maybe they hadn’t noticed quite before.”

Lugo will also work with students from both UNT and TWU March 1-2.