DENTON (UNT), Texas -- The University of North Texas’ student-run cable television station, North Texas Television, or ntTV, has received two College & University Student Production Awards presented by the Lone Star Chapter Emmy® Awards.

UNT Media Arts students were recognized in two categories:

NEWSCAST- Nightly News on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Receiving the award were Jaci Mask, a May 2017 graduate in the Department of Media Arts who served as news director; Quinn Arrington, a senior converged broadcast media major graduating this month who was assistant news director; and Blake Holland, a junior converged broadcast media major who was news content coordinator.

TALENT- Jonathan Maniet Talent Reel. Maniet, a senior converged broadcast media major graduating in May 2018, was the graphic designer for the talent reel.

The Lone Star Chapter, based in Dallas, is part of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and meets annually. The chapter, founded in 2002, is a key portal for connecting professionals and students in Texas' television broadcast-related fields and promoting student engagement and career development. The chapter affiliates are dedicated to encouraging and distinguishing high levels of professional achievement through the Lone Star Emmy® Awards.

“These awards represent the work of dozens of students throughout the academic year. This work showcases the talents and professional abilities of UNT students across a variety of broadcast platforms from content development through on-air or web presentation,”ntTV station manager Phyllis Slocum said. “NTTV serves as a platform for great students to learn and become great professionals in whatever career path they follow.”

The Lone Star Emmy® Chapter accepts nominations from 19 television markets in Texas and includes professionals from TV-related fields including news and non-news broadcasting; production; post production; education; advertising; and public relations. The category for Best Student Production recognizes work from university and college television stations. ntTV has won 37 Student production awards from the Lone Star Emmy® chapter in 15 years.

Launched as a cable channel in 1989, ntTV has grown into a top student-run TV station in Texas. The station provides programming 24 hours a day and seven days a week on Charter Communications channel 192 and Frontier FiOS channel 46.