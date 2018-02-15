Students at UNT’s Club at Gateway prepare three-course meals during Guest Chef Day Fall 2017. download image Students at UNT’s Club at Gateway prepare three-course meals during Guest Chef Day Fall 2017. download image A student at UNT’s Club at Gateway serves a three-course meal during Guest Chef Day Fall 2017. download image Students at UNT’s Club at Gateway prepare three-course meals during Guest Chef Day Fall 2017. download image

What: The Club at Gateway, a student-run restaurant at the University of North Texas, will soon start its spring dining season. Designed as part of a hands-on course for hospitality management majors, students get experience in all aspects of managing a hospitality venue – including menu planning, meal preparation, marketing, staff management and budgeting.

When: Seating is from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday – Thursday from Feb. 19 (Monday) to April 26 (Thursday). The club is closed March 12 – 15, March 27 and on Fridays and weekends.

Where: The club is inside UNT’s Gateway Center, located at 801 North Texas Blvd.

Parking: Free for diners in the special event section of Lot 20 across from the Gateway Center.

Cost: $10 per person and includes an appetizer, entrée, dessert and beverage. Season tickets are $72 for nine meal tickets (discounted at $2 per meal). Cash, check or UNT interdepartmental transfers only.

Guest Chef Day: Unique this year, two culinary greats will join the club on Guest Chef Day April 3 (Tuesday). Jean-Claude Plihon, executive chef at the Grand Hyatt DFW, and Kalani Guerrero, the chef de cuisine for the Grand Met at Grand Hyatt DFW, will work in tandem to prepare a special gourmet luncheon. Reservations are required for Guest Chef Day. That day’s meal is $15 per person; guests who have already bought a regular dining ticket can pay an additional $5. The menu will be announced at a later day.

Details: Reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling 940-565-4144. The menu is online. For season tickets, email GatewayClub@unt.edu.

Media: Journalists are welcome to film, photograph and interview students. For press passes, email Monique.Bird@unt.edu or call 940-369-7782.